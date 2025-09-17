Deputies warn of foreclosure scam targeting area homeowners

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Deputies have issued a warning to area homeowners about a foreclosure scam.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Auglaize Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that they have received reports of residents getting foreclosure letters in the mail.

“Some of these fraudulent letters are even referencing the Auglaize County Board of Commissioners,” the department said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies say that scammers are using “another angle of attack.”

They added that “the threat of losing your home can cause panic and make you act without thinking. Please, do not fall for these scams.”

If anyone gets a suspicious letter about a foreclosure, please don’t call the number listed in that letter, the department told.

They claim that scammers will use those numbers to trick people into revealing personal information or making a payment.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group