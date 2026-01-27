Deputies, troopers responding to reported fiery crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Deputies and troopers are responding to reports of a crash in Greene County.
The crash was reported in the area on State Route 235 and Ludlow Road in Xenia Twp. around 3 p.m.
Initial reports indicated that at least two vehicles were involved, according to Greene County dispatchers.
One of the vehicles involved also reportedly caught on fire.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.
