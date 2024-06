WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl.

Briley Bowling was last seen on June 2, 2024, wearing gray sweatpants and a black shirt, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

>> Body found in demolished house near Gem City Market

She is believed to be in the company of 28-year-old Matthew Hubbard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 765-973-9393.

Matthew Hubbard

©2024 Cox Media Group