Deputies searching for area man wanted on assault; do you recognize him?

BUTLER COUNTY — Do you recognize this wanted man?

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they are searching for Anthony Harper.

He is wanted on two felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence, according to a social media post.

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Harper is listed at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 7400 block of Kingwood Drive in West Chester.

The sheriff’s office said if you see him, do not approach him.

Contact Deputy Stewart at 513-785-1278 if you recognize him or know Harper’s whereabouts.

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