Deputies, medics respond to reported rollover crash involving semi in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a rollover involving a semi in Greene County early Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 3:48 a.m. to the 1100 block of Clifton Road on a reported rollover crash with entrapment involving a semi, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s dispatcher.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to determine what caused the crash and how many people are injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

