Deputies investigating crash in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Authorities are investigating a crash in Montgomery County on Monday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened in the 1600 block of S Snyder Road in Jefferson Township just after 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Known’ juvenile arrested after fake threat reported at area high school
- Wrong-way crash kills 55-year-old driver, 2 others on I-70
- Woman dies after SUV hits motorcycle; Driver facing vehicular homicide charge
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more details.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group