Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide of 2 men

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide of two Ohio men.

Portage County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out just after 10 p.m. Thursday to Blitz Road on reports of a fight involving a gun, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Two minutes later, a 911 caller reported that three shots were fired inside a home.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men shot dead on the floor, WOIO-19 reported.

The two men were identified as 40-year-old Bradley Goldner and 31-year-old Andrew Carney.

Their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, WOIO-19 reported.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

