Deputies investigating after suspect tells elderly woman she has flat tire, robs her

RICHMOND, Indiana — Persons of interest have been identified after an elderly woman was robbed in Richmond, Indiana.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media, urging the public to use caution after an elderly woman was robbed near the 1200 block of Toschlog Road in Richmond, Indiana, on Wednesday.

The woman was driving south on Toschlog Road when a black SUV pulled in front of her and activated its hazard lights, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver stopped in the road, approached the woman’s vehicle, and told her she had a flat tire. The driver then asked the elderly woman to follow him to a nearby residence so he could put air in her tire.

After arriving at the location, the suspect pretended to assist before getting into the victim’s vehicle, telling her he was cold.

Deputies said that the suspect began telling the woman a story that prompted her to hand him a small amount of money. He then demanded more, and when she refused, he forcibly took her purse and fled.

The victim was not seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they have identified persons of interest. No additional suspect information is being released at this time.

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution if approached by unknown individuals on the roadway.

The sheriff’s office is recommending drivers to stay inside their vehicle with the doors locked, avoid following strangers to secondary locations, and call 911 if they feel unsafe or uncertain about the situation.

Anyone with information or video that may assist in the robbery investigation should contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 765-973-9393. You may remain anonymous.

