Deputies investigating after man found dead on Butler County road

BUTLER COUNTY — An investigation is underway after deputies found a dead body on a Butler County road.

Randy Freeman, 52, was found on U.S. 27 near Kirchling Road in Ross Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies had been searching for him after a missing person’s report was filed last week.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The sheriff’s office and coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

