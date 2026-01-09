Deputies find shell casings, vehicles with bullet holes while investigating shots fired

HARRISON TWP — Deputies are investigating after shots were fired at a Montgomery County intersection on Thursday night.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10 p.m. to Catalpa Drive and W. Nottingham Road on an initial report that two men were shooting at each other, according to a spokesperson.

When deputies arrived, they discovered several shell casings and noticed that two vehicles had bullet holes.

While investigating, deputies also found a victim. However, no injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit.

