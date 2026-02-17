Local

Dense fog to cause limited visibility during morning commute

By WHIO Staff
(Ohio Department of Transportation)
MIAMI VALLEY — The entire region is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be live in the Miami Valley with road visibility live on News Center 7 Daybreak.

The fog will be mixing out through the mid-morning hours, but it may cause visibility issues in the early morning.

