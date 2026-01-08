Dense Fog Advisory for parts of region this morning

MIAMI VALLEY — We are seeing dense fog across parts of the region early Thursday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Champaign, Clark, and Logan counties until 9 a.m. today.

Fog Alert Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn has the latest timing and impacts this morning.

The dense fog could reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less this morning.

Dunn says that this low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, use their low-beam headlights, and maintain plenty of distance.

