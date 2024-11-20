Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Champaign, Clark, Greene, Warren, Montgomery, Miami, Logan, Butler and Clinton counties until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Dense Fog Advisory (WHIO)

Storm Center 7′s Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney will have the latest on how the fog could impact your night LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Breezy, colder starting tomorrow

Snow Thursday, light accumulation likely

Cool and dry for the weekend

Clouds will briefly break up Tuesday evening, but return by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be cool overnight with lows in the low to mid-40s.

Colder air starts to arrive on Wednesday. The true high temperature for the day may come while we are sleeping early Wednesday morning.

Much of the day will be spent in the 40s and it will be breezy with gusts around 30MPH making it feel more like the 30s.

We’ll have a quick moving round of showers during the middle part of the day.

