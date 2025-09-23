Dense Fog Advisory issued for most of the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of the Miami Valley.

Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Wayne (IN) counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Randolph County in Indiana is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Dense Fog Advisory (Storm Center 7)

During these advisories, drivers were encouraged to slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance in front of them.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said there will be a lull in action throughout the Miami Valley on Tuesday as we’re in between storm systems.

An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, and highs in the upper 70s.

Another good push of rain comes our way at night, according to Chaney.

