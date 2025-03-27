Demolition begins for school, stadium in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A generations-old school and stadium is being demolished.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5, this demolition is only part of the upgrades planned for the Fairborn City School District.

The demolition of Baker Middle School and Memorial Stadium is expected to be completed over the summer.

“I just went to school and rode the bus. I did go to some football games and some basketball games,” Sheila Jolly said, reminiscing about her time on the campus.

Jolly stopped by the demolition site Thursday.

“I figured by now, it’ll be torn down. I’m surprised it’s still here,” Jolly said.

Demolition started Monday on the buildings. Fairborn City School District said they could no longer keep up with the building, and it didn’t have air conditioning.

The newest school building, Fairborn High School, opened in August and Jolly is impressed.

“You can’t compare it. The new high school is just marvelous,” Jolly said. “You know we had this school. The kids who get the new one now are really lucky.”

Jolly says her granddaughter could go to the new high school.

“If everything goes well, she’ll be going there,” Jolly said.

When the demolition crews move onto the building, bricks from the building will be available for community members.

