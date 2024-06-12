Demolition begins on historic 100-year-old building turned eyesore in Dayton

DAYTON — A building that has been in Dayton for more than 100 years and demolition crews began to tear it down on Wednesday.

Omega Baptist Church bought Fout Hall from the United Theological Seminary (UTS) in 2005 when UTS moved to Trotwood. It’s one of three buildings left from the seminary.

“When the theological seminary had it, it was in its glory,” Andrew Kelly, of Dayton, said.

People who work at or live near the hall on Harvard Blvd. know its history, but also know it needs to be history since becoming an eyesore.





