Demolition of area middle school begins

GREENE COUNTY — A Greene County middle school is getting demolished in order to build a better facility for students and staff.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson speaks with neighbors of Baker Middle School about the demolition LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I actually live across the street from where they’re tearing it down,” Samuel Feerer said. “I don’t really experience much noise, but I’m just saying that if you do live next door, maybe turn the TV up a little bit more.”

Feerer and neighbors say the beginning of the demolition has not created any issues, and many of the kids that live nearby enjoy watching the building come down.

“It’s during the day, like appropriate hours. I don’t think that the noise is inappropriate because it’s not late at night, I mean a little early in the morning, but not like preventing sleep,” Feerer said.

The district’s website says construction starts at 7 a.m. and crews work until it gets dark.

“It’s for a good cause. I don’t see why anyone would really gripe about them furthering things to promote, like good buildings for students,” Feerer said.

Feerer is a student at Wright State and grew up in Middletown. He says he has experienced moving into a brand new school before.

“I’m really happy about the new renovations, the new experiences students get to have, because I know it was a great experience for me,” Feerer said.

Baker Middle School was the only school in the district without air conditioning. News Center 7 has previously covered the school releasing students early to avoid sitting in the heat.

Feerer says having students in a temperature controlled building could improve learning.

“When you get somewhere you’re comfortable, it’s easy. It’s a good learning experience,” Feerer said.

The district has not specified when bricks from the school’s demolition will be available for pick-up. They say they won’t be available until the crews begin demolition of the front of the building. At that point, the bricks will be placed out by 10 a.m. and will be on a first come, first served basis.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group