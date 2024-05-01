Delays expected with 2 construction projects starting this week in Miami Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A couple of major construction projects are set to begin this week in the Miami Valley.

The road work is expected to impact drivers.

Paving is scheduled to start on Thursday in Centerville on Centerville Station Road between Clyo Road and Brainard Drive, the city wrote on social media.

The Montgomery County Engineering Department will also be paving Mad River Road in Miami Township between State Route 725 and the Kettering line.

News Center 7′s Nick Foley reports that the construction project in Centerville is part of a $500,000 project that is now moving into the repaving phase.

More than 2/3 of the money for the project is coming from grants and they want to make sure that the road artery they want is in top condition.

“We’ve spent the last few years seeking grant funding for that project and started the concrete work folks might remember a couple of years ago,” said Pat Turnbull, Centerville Public Works director. “We’re actually coming back and doing the paving work now.”

Foley says that the Centerville project joins a Montgomery County repaving job that is scheduled to begin this week on Mad River between Kettering and Miami Township.

Traffic is expected to be permitted throughout, but drivers can expect delays and officials are suggesting that drivers find an alternative route.

Foley reports that these projects are expected to last about a month, but they are weather permitting. That means the timelines could be extended.

