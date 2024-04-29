Drivers to be impacted by construction work this week in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Drivers will be impacted traveling in Centerville starting this week due to a construction project.

Paving will begin this week on E. Centerville Station Road between Clyo Road and Brainard Woods Drive, according to a city spokesperson.

Construction and notification signs will be up starting Tuesday, April 30.

The work is expected to take a month but the schedule could be impacted by weather.

Traffic will still be able to get through, but drivers could see delays, the spokesperson said.

Drivers are asked to pay close attention to signs and to be cautious while driving through construction zones.

Barrett Paving will be milling off the top surface of the road and laying new asphalt.

The project is being funded by the Ohio Public Works Commission and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

