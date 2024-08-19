Delays on SB I-75 due to 2 different crashes in Moraine construction zone

MORAINE — There are delays after two different crashes on Interstate 75 in the Moraine construction zone.

Moraine officers and medics responded around 6:40 a.m. to initial reports of a crash in the contraflow lane on I-75 SB at Dixie Drive.

ODOT cameras showed delays on both north and southbound I-75.

Scanner traffic indicated that the crash may have hit the retaining wall and impacted traffic on I-75 NB.

ODOT cameras also show a second crash on Southbound Interstate 75 at Dryden Road in the contraflow lane. Scanner traffic indicated that crash happened just after 7:20 a.m.

News Center 7 has contacted Moraine Police for more information and will update this story.

