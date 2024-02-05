Dayton swears in new fire chief

DAYTON — Dayton Fire Department now has a new fire chief.

Deputy Director and Chief Mike Rice was sworn in Monday as the station’s new chief after the retirement of Chief Jeff Lykins.

Rice has been with the department for 23 years, according to a media release.

He began his career in 2001 as a firefighter and paramedic and worked his way up.

In February 2020, Rice was promoted to assistant chief and was assigned to oversee the Division of Strategic Programs and Safety.

In 2022, he was promoted to the role of deputy director and chief.

He will oversee the department’s 12 fire stations with more than 42,000 emergency responders.

