Dayton ranked No. 4 in upcoming A-10 men’s basketball championship

DAYTON/PITTSBURGH — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will enter the 2026 Atlantic 10 Championship as the No. 4 seed.

This marks the sixth time that Dayton has earned the double bye under head coach Anthony Grant.

UD’s first game will be Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

They will play the winner of the fourth game, which includes No. 5 seed George Mason against the winner of No. 12 La Salle and No. 13 St. Bonaventure.

The Flyers finished the regular season with a 21-10 record and 12-6 in Atlantic 10 play.

They lost the season finale to VCU, 68-62, on Friday at UD Arena.

Friday’s game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

