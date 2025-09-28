Dayton quarterback earns PFL weekly honor after throwing 5 TDs

DAYTON — A University of Dayton quarterback has been honored by the Pioneer Football League (PFL).

Dayton starting quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer was named PFL Offensive Player of the Week after Saturday’s performance against Stetson.

The former Springfield High School completed 19 of 23 passes for 333 yards and five touchdowns in UD’s 48-14 win at Welcome Stadium.

He became the second Flyers quarterback to pass for five touchdowns in a single half.

Schondelmyer completed over 82 percent of his passes without throwing an interception. This is his first PFL award this season.

This is the third PFL weekly award for the Dayton Flyers this season.

Kicker Robby Smart was named Special Teams Player of the Week, and Vincent Firenze earned Defensive Player of the Week.

Dayton has a 3-1 record and is on a three-game winning streak,

Their next game is Saturday, October 4, at Morehead State.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

