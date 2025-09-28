Reds clinch last NL Wildcard spot on final day of regular season

MILWAUKEE — The Cincinnati Reds clinched a playoff berth on the last day of the regular season.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Reds lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
But Cincinnati clinched the last National League Wildcard spot because the New York Mets lost to the Miami Marlins, 4-0.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Kayaker finds body in Stillwater River in Montgomery Co., police say
- 2 people dead and 8 wounded in a shooting and fire at a Michigan church, police say
- Teenager shot, killed during party in Ohio
The Reds and Mets finished the regular season with an 83-79 record, but Cincinnati had a better head-to-head record against New York.
Cincinnati will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wildcard.
We will continue to update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group