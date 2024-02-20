Dayton Public Schools to choose next superintendent later today

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is expected to name its next superintendent later today.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: DPS superintendent search wrapping up; Board of Education to vote Tuesday

Earlier this month, parents and students had a chance to interview the three finalists.

They are Dr. David Lawrence, Dr. Alesia Smith, and H. Allen Smith II.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson previewed the upcoming vote this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>RELATED: Local school district announces finalists in superintendent search

Dr. David Lawrence is currently the Interim Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools. He has been with the district since he was a kid. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1984 and returned in 1995 to work professionally for DPS. He has served as a teacher, coach, and administrator.

Dr. Alesia Smith is the chief of schools for Cincinnati Public Schools.

H Allen Smith II is an educator in Mansfield, Texas.

“You have to start with culture,” said H. Allen. “I think culture trumps everything else. Culture trumps everything else, okay?”

“Since I’m not from Dayton, I have to learn Dayton right and the only way to learn Dayton is to be in Dayton,” said Dr. Smith.

“I think we can be winners again,” said Dr. Lawrence.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, a spokesperson with the district said the three candidates have decades of experience in public education.

The district began its search in October 2023, following the resignation of former Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

>>RELATED: Parents put Dayton Public School superintendent candidates in the hot seat

Parents also had a chance to ask all three candidates questions on how they would become invested in the district and community long-term.

One parent asked for three key initiatives they would implement to improve student outcomes.

They also wanted to know if the candidates would make any adjustments to the busing issues the district has seen.

“I want somebody who thinks about the kids first,” one parent told News Center 7 earlier this month. “That would be the main thing as a parent.

The board meeting starts later today at 5:30 p.m. and the vote will decide who will step up to lead the district.

News Center 7 will be at today’s meeting and have the latest updates starting at 5:00 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group