Dayton Public Schools cancels classes for Thursday and Friday

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools will be closed the remainder of the week due to continued cold temperatures following a historic snowstorm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Additionally, all extracurricular, after-school, and athletic events have been canceled.

“If conditions improve, athletic events may go on as planned. Please look out for information from your Athletic Director and Final Forms,” the district said in a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The district, similar to hundreds of local schools, has been closed each day this week following Sunday’s winter storm.

Only Grounds Department and Transportation Mechanic employees who are considered essential personnel should report to work in person this week, the district announced.

A Cold Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight at 7 p.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday for the region.

>>CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group