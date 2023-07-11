Dayton Public School to hold hiring event for all positions

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is holding a hiring event for all positions this Wednesday.

The event will be held at Belmont High School from 9 am- 12 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.

>> DPS bus rider registration deadline extended

Open positions include teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, mechanics, food service personnel and more.

Those interested should ring a resume and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews the district said.

More information about open positions can be found here.

©2023 Cox Media Group