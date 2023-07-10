DPS bus rider registration deadline extended

DAYTON — The deadline to register bus riders for the upcoming school year in Dayton has been extended.

Dayton Public Schools (DPS) said the registration date has been extended to Friday, July 14, according to a social media post.

“Completing the online form will help ensure bus stops are created for your student,” the post stated.

Those who submit forms after the deadline will not be guaranteed bus service on the first day of school.

District parents who have students with disabilities don’t need to complete the form. Their requests will be submitted by the Office for Exceptional Children.

The district’s bus rider registration for can be found here.

