Dayton police, fire undergoing realistic training exercises downtown this week

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department and Dayton Fire Department will be conducting a series of realistic training exercises together this week.

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The exercises are scheduled to take place today, April 20, through Thursday, April 23, in the area of E. Second Street and N. Jefferson Street.

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In a release, the fire department said the training is part of “ongoing efforts to ensure the highest level of preparation and coordination among the city’s emergency responders.”

The training will involve DFD and DPD members in full protective equipment, and portions of the training will involve loud noises, simulated gunfire, and mock victims being loaded into medical transport units, according to the press release.

There will be a heavy police and fire presence in the area and the surrounding blocks.

The training will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

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