Summer like weather makes a comback

DAYTON — After a major cool down across the Miami Valley, temperatures are foreacst to climb nearly 15 degrees above normal. Winds will shift to the south and southwest over the next days time allowing temperatures to climb.

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An area of high pressure will slide east and this will change the wind direction going into Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will push into the middle 70s both days. However, even warmer weather returns.

Temperature Trend

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Thursday and Friday, temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s ahead of the next cold front. The front won’t be as potent as the last, allowing for temperatures to return to normal by the weekend.

Last April, the Dayton International Airport reported four 80 plus degree days. This year, a total of three and there is 10 days left in the month.

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