Dayton Police Department recognizes exceptional work at annual awards ceremony

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department held its annual awards ceremony Friday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, the awards aren’t for attention or for officers to pat themselves on the back, it’s to highlight the best work in the department and to encourage each other to follow the department motto, “Honor through Service, Service with Honor.”

Two of the biggest awards each year are the Officer of the Year and the Steve Whalen Memorial Community Policing award.

This year, an officer who received five commendations through the course of this ceremony won the Officer of the Year award.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Officer Michael Conrads, Officer of the Year recipient said.

Conrads told News Center 7 he believes anyone that calls police is having a bad day.

“Every 911 call is a serious matter to somebody, and that’s what we sign up for, that’s what we’re here to do, [to] give back to the community,” Conrads said.

Officer Jack Miniard received the Steve Whalen Memorial Community Policing award. The 25-year veteran says it’s an honor to serve in so many roles, including traffic services, where he works to help those injured or killed by dangerous drivers.

“We’re the voice for those victims and hopefully we can solve the crime and get them some justice at the end of the day,” Miniard said.

None of the department’s active dayside patrols could attend the ceremony, as they were taking 911 calls and serving the community.

Members of the homicide squad also could not attend the ceremony because they were handling a fatal shooting case from Friday morning.

