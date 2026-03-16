Dayton to play Bradley in 2026 NIT

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will continue the 2026 season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton will play in the 2026 National Invitational Tournament (NIT).

TRENDING STORIES:

Their first game will be on Wednesday, March 18, when they play Bradley in the opening round of the Winston Salem region.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. in Peoria, Illinois.

The Flyers finished the regular season with a 23-11 record.

This marks the second straight season that Dayton will play in the NIT, and the fourth time since 2021.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group