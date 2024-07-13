Dayton named one of the Top 100 cities in the US, per report

DAYTON — Dayton has ranked among the Top 100 cities in the country, according to a new report.

Resonance, a global consulting company, recently released its 2024 list of America’s Best Cities.

Dayton ranked No. 68 with Resonance saying “The arts fly high in this aerospace hub.”

The report highlighted Dayton as the spot of aviation enthusiasts as well as the “state’s epicenter of the arts.”

Here are the Top Ohio Cities according to the report:

Columbus (No. 34)

Cleveland (No. 40)

Cincinnati (No. 42)

Akron (No. 63)

Dayton (No. 68)

Toledo (No. 71)

Youngstown (No. 95)

The report ranked New York City as the best city in the country.

The full ranking can be found here.









