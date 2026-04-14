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Dayton Metro Library Main branch closed today due to facility issue, high building temperatures

By WHIO Staff
DML Main branch closed today due to facility issue, high building temperatures FILE PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The main branch of the Dayton Metro Library (DML) will be closed today.

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The Library announced on Monday that it would close early and remain closed on Tuesday.

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The closure is due to an ongoing facility issue causing high building temperatures.

The library did not say when the issue would be resolved or when they would reopen.

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