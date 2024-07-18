Dayton Metro Library board votes to place operating levy on November ballot

DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library Board of Trustees unanimously voted Wednesday to place a levy on the November 2024 ballot in Montgomery County.

“Dayton Metro Library will have to cut $7 million or about 20% of its budget without the levy,” Jeffrey Trzeciak, Dayton Metro Library executive director, said in a prepared statement released Wednesday evening. “Without new funding, cuts will reduce Library programs, technology, digital access, books and materials, Library Branch hours of service, and staff.”

The levy, if voters approve it, will ensure the library meets the needs of the community by continuing to offer youth and family programs, an extensive collection of books, job search and resume support, free Wi-Fi and computer access, and more, according to the board’s statement.

Dayton Metro Library hasn’t asked for an additional operating levy in 15 years.

The proposed 5-year, 1-mil levy on the November ballot would amount to 67 cents per week per $100,000 of property value.

“During its 135-year history, Dayton Metro Library has upheld its mission to inform, inspire, and empower the communities we serve,” board Trustee Sara E. Woodhull said. “The library remains committed to providing programming and services that support early childhood literacy and learning activities for students of all ages.”

Another trustee, Carl Kennebrew, said, “Our ability to provide free access to databases and job search tools means Montgomery County residents can find the resources they need to achieve their personal and professional goals. Without these resources many in our community would find it difficult to access career and education support and services.”

