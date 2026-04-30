Dayton mayor announces 4-stop Town Hall Series

DAYTON — The City of Dayton will be hosting a four-stop Town Hall Series in May.

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The series will bring the city government directly to Dayton residents, allowing them to share their experiences, offer ideas to improve the city, and raise concerns that city leadership should be aware of.

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“I believe in a Dayton where every voice matters,” Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss said. “These town halls are an opportunity for me to listen and to work alongside our neighbors to shape the future of our city together. I look forward to seeing you there.”

The series will make the following stops in May:

May 2 at 10 a.m. in the Community Room at Gem City Market (324 Salem Avenue)

May 16 at 10 a.m. in Conference Room A at Dayton Metro Library’s Southeast Branch (21 Watervliet Avenue)

May 28 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of Dayton Metro Library’s Burkhardt Branch (4704 Burkhardt Avenue)

May 30 at 10 a.m. in Conference Room 3A at Dayton Metro Library’s Main Branch (215 E. Third Street)

All town halls are free and open to the public.

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