Dayton man pleads guilty to fentanyl conspiracy, immigration offenses

DAYATON — Luis Gomez-Andres, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today to a narcotics conspiracy and a criminal immigration offense.

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The charges involve approximately one kilogram of fentanyl brought to the Dayton area from Philadelphia.

Gomez-Andres admitted to participating in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and eluding inspection by immigration authorities.

In September 2025, officers in Dayton stopped Gomez-Andres for a traffic violation.

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Authorities discovered he was in the United States illegally at that time. Immigration officials returned Gomez-Andres to his country of citizenship shortly after that encounter.

Federal agents developed information in January 2026 that Gomez-Andres had illegally returned to the country.

Based on that information, agents obtained an arrest warrant for a criminal immigration offense and began searching for him in the community.

On Jan. 21, 2026, federal agents located Gomez-Andres during a vehicle stop for a traffic violation in Delaware.

Jonathan Salomon-Muguel, 22, of Dayton, was also in the vehicle.

During a search, officers found a black metal safe hidden inside the car that contained bulk fentanyl intended for Dayton.

Charges remain pending against Salomon-Muguel. The narcotics conspiracy charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.

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