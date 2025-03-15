Dayton loses in overtime to Saint Joseph’s in A-10 Quarterfinals

WASHINGTON D.C. — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team’s run in the Atlantic 10 Tournament lasted only one game.

Dayton lost in overtime, 73-68, to Saint Joseph’s in the A-10 quarterfinal at Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C.

Javon Bennett and Amael L’Etang each led UD with 15 points. Nate Santos had a double-double: 14 points and 15 rebounds. Malachi Smith added 11.

The loss likely ends UD’s hopes of making back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Flyers jumped out to a 10-5 lead to start the game, but the Hawks scored seven straight points to take a 12-10 advantage. L’Etang’s two free throws ended a close to six-minute scoring drought to even it at 12-12.

Saint Joseph’s went on an 11-2 scoring run to take a 23-14 lead with 5:51 left until halftime. Their biggest lead was 31-16, with 2:59 remaining in the first half.

The Hawks led 33-24 at halftime.

Saint Joseph’s led 56-48 with 3:35 to play, but Dayton scored 10 straight points. Smith’s layup gave UD a 60-56 advantage with 18 seconds left.

Santos fouled Xzayvier Brown with 14 seconds to play. He made both foul shots to cut it to 60-58.

The Hawks fouled Smith with 10 seconds remaining, but he missed the front-end of a one-and-one. Smith fouled Brown with six seconds left. Brown made both free throws to send the game into overtime.

St. Joe’s scored the first four points in overtime to go up 64-60. Bennett’s jumper cut it to 64-63. Brown and Santos exchanged treys as the Hawks led 68-66 with 33 seconds left. The Hawks sealed the game by making five of six free throws.

Dayton falls to 22-10.

