Dayton loses 2nd straight game in Philadelphia; falls at Saint Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The University of Dayton men’s team fell for the second time this week in Philadelphia.
Dayton lost to Saint Joseph’s, 81-74, at Hagan Arena.
UD led by as much as eight points to start the game, 13-5. But they trailed the Hawks by two points, 38-36, but never regained the lead.
This was the Flyers’ second loss in Philadelphia this week. They fell at LaSalle, 67-64, on Wednesday night.
Dayton falls 14-6 overall, and 5-2 in the Atlantic 10.
The Flyers and Hawks were tied at 40-40 with 18:33 remaining, but Saint Joseph’s scored nine straight points to take a 49-40 advantage with 14:07 to play.
The Hawks led by as many as 16 points, 69-53, with 6:04.
De’Shayne Montgomery led UD with 19 points while Javon Bennett added 18. Malcolm Thomas scored 12 points while Bryce Heard finished with 10.
Desear Haskins, Jaiden Glover-Toscano, and Derek Simpson each scored 20 points for the Hawks.
Dayton will look to bounce back on Tuesday, Jan. 27, when they host Rhode Island at the UD Arena. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. on WHIO Radio. The game will be carried here at WHIO.com.
