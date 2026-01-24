Dayton loses 2nd straight game in Philadelphia; falls at Saint Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The University of Dayton men’s team fell for the second time this week in Philadelphia.

Dayton lost to Saint Joseph’s, 81-74, at Hagan Arena.

UD led by as much as eight points to start the game, 13-5. But they trailed the Hawks by two points, 38-36, but never regained the lead.

This was the Flyers’ second loss in Philadelphia this week. They fell at LaSalle, 67-64, on Wednesday night.

Dayton falls 14-6 overall, and 5-2 in the Atlantic 10.

The Flyers and Hawks were tied at 40-40 with 18:33 remaining, but Saint Joseph’s scored nine straight points to take a 49-40 advantage with 14:07 to play.

The Hawks led by as many as 16 points, 69-53, with 6:04.

De’Shayne Montgomery led UD with 19 points while Javon Bennett added 18. Malcolm Thomas scored 12 points while Bryce Heard finished with 10.

Desear Haskins, Jaiden Glover-Toscano, and Derek Simpson each scored 20 points for the Hawks.

Dayton will look to bounce back on Tuesday, Jan. 27, when they host Rhode Island at the UD Arena. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. on WHIO Radio. The game will be carried here at WHIO.com.

