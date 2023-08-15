Dayton Humane Society hosts “National Check the Chip Day” event

DAYTON — Local pets can get their microchips checked today for free at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Tuesday, August 15 is “National Check the Chip Day” for pet owners and their furry friends.

Outside of the Humane Society’s main shelter on 1661 Nicholas Road, a drive-up tent will be set up for families to quickly check the microchip registration and information, according to their recent Facebook post.

Pet owners will be able to update the information on the spot if need be.

If your pet doesn’t have a microchip, the Humane Society is offering to microchip pets for $15 all day.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, microchips significantly increase the chances of lost or stolen pets being reunited with their families.

Be sure to register and update your pets’ microchip annually as it won’t be as effective with the wrong information.

For more information on microchipping your pet, visit the AMVAs website or speak to your veterinarian.

