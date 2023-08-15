Cincinnati-area nonprofit deploys disaster team to Maui

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A Cincinnati area nonprofit has deployed its disaster response team after one of the deadlines wildfires in U.S. history.

As of Aug. 14, almost 100 people have died in the devastating wildfires on the Hawaiin island of Maui.

Matthew 25: Ministries, based in Blue Ash, has been collecting donation items and shipping them to those impacted on the island.

Now the nonprofit is deploying its disaster response team, according to a social media post.

>> ‘Frightening, life-altering;’ Local man recounts escaping deadly Maui wildfires

“The devastation from this wildfire is heartbreaking. This is a historic event in the most tragic sense of the word, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been impacted by this disaster,” Tim Mettey, Matthew 25: Ministries’ chief executive officer said.

The ministry is accepting supply donations at their facility located on Kenwood Road as well as monetary donations online.

More information about the non-profit’s response and a list of items that can be donated can be found here.









©2023 Cox Media Group