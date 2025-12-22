Dayton Flyers split 2 home games heading into Christmas

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers have concluded the non-conference season.

Dayton played two home games last week against Florida State and Liberty.

UD beat Florida State, 97-69, on Dec. 16.

Javon Bennett scored 25 points, including 23 in the second half.

The Flyers wrapped up non-conference play against Liberty on Saturday.

Amael L’Etang scored a career-high 19 points, but the Flyers lost, 64-61.

The defeat ended Dayton’s 33 non-conference home winning streak.

The Flyers enter the Christmas break with a 9-4 record.

UD will focus on Atlantic 10 conference play.

Their next game will be Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, when they host Fordham at the UD Arena.

Larry Hansgen, the voice of the Flyers, will have the call on WHIO Radio.

The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

