Dayton Flyers look to snap 4-game losing streak this week

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers look to get back on track after losing two games last week.

Dayton lost at home to Rhode Island and at No. 21 Saint Louis.

UD led by as many as 15 points in the first half, and were ahead by eight, 39-31, at halftime. But the Rams took advantage of 23 Flyer turnovers as URI won, 81-76, in overtime.

On Friday, Dayton renewed its rivalry with Saint Louis. The Billikens entered the game among the nation’s leaders in defense and margin of victory.

Robbie Avila buried a three-pointer to start, and SLU never looked back. UD trailed by 17 points, 46-29, at halftime. They cut the deficit to 10 points, 51-41, early in the second half, but Saint Louis buried 10 treys in the second half in a 102-71 blowout win.

The Flyers have now lost four straight games. They enter this week with a 14-8 record and 5-4 in the Atlantic 10.

Dayton hosts St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Feb. 3, and travels to VCU on Friday, Feb. 6.

Tuesday’s game is at 7 p.m.

Larry Hansgen will call both games on WHIO Radio.

