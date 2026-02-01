2 injured after crash involving SUV closed part of I-75, report says

DAYTON — Two people were injured after a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Saturday night.

Dayton Police and medics responded around 7:30 p.m. to I-75 southbound near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard on a reported crash, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

A 2008 white Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling in the middle lane, apparently at an excessive rate of speed, when the driver lost control.

The car hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox in the right lane, then moved left, and hit the median wall, the crash report said.

ODOT cameras indicated that the crash closed all lanes of I-75 between U.S. 35 and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

A wrecker removed both vehicles from the scene.

Medics transported both drivers to an area hospital with minor injuries, the crash report stated.

Officers cited the driver of the Chevrolet Cobalt for failure to control.

