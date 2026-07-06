Dayton fire damages two houses, investigation underway

DAYTON — Two houses were damaged in a fire in Dayton over the weekend.

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The fire happened in the 1800 block of West Riverview Avenue around 8:45 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story house with heavy smoke and flames coming out of the front.

The flames were also spreading to the house next door, according to a Dayton Fire Department spokesperson.

Firefighters went into the house and started extinguishing the flames.

They searched each structure and found no one inside.

The spokesperson said one dog was rescued and removed from the second house. It was not injured.

One adult has been displaced as a result of the fire, but is receiving help from the Red Cross.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation, and damage estimates are pending.

Those with information on this fire are asked to contact the Fire Investigators at 937-333-TIPS.

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