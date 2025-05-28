Dayton Children’s now uses AI; Here’s how it works

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital is now using artificial intelligence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, every day, nurses spend lots of time working to understand what a patient is going through.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Then you’re trying to document that, at the end of the day, you think you might ever have difficulty remembering which patient was which,” Dayton Children’s Chief Information Officer J.D. Whitlock said.

Whitlock told News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher that they want to be fast followers of technology and have implemented an ambient AI software over the last three months.

The software is being used by about 25% of their providers.

It is designed to automatically transcribe conversations with patients.

Dayton Children’s Nurse Practitioner Hayley Hammersand said this helps her work more efficiently.

“It saves us time typing up the notes. It also helps with accuracy because it collects the data in real time, and it also allows us to have a little bit better work-life balance,” Hammersand said.

She added that nurses and doctors have to get consent from each patient or their parent before using the software, but nearly everyone has been on board.

Whitlock said the software is very secure with the information.

“The vendor that we use, Abridge, has a very good integration with our Epic electronic health record and so that the data is transferred very securely. So that’s not really a problem,” Whitlock said.

The hospital emphasized that this software will never diagnose a patient or prescribe any medicine; it simply helps nurse practitioners keep track of everything.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group