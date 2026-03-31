Dayton Children’s Hospital names new CEO

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital has named Dr. Robert W. Steele as its fifth president and CEO.

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Steele will succeed Debbie Feldman, who is retiring after 14 years of leadership.

The appointment follows a nationwide search process that began in November 2025.

Dayton Children’s Board of Trustees chairperson Todd Pleiman said the hospital’s national reputation drew a high caliber of applicants during the search.

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“In Rob Steele, we found the right mix of family first medicine, business acumen and strategic leadership that we were seeking,” Pleiman said. “We look forward to what the future holds.”

Steele currently serves as the chief innovation and strategy officer for Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.

At that 386-bed system, he implemented a five-year strategic plan that included the creation of a 48-bed mental health hospital.

He also secured millions of dollars in government funding for new technologies and worked to increase access for underserved children.

Steele began his career in 1997 as a pediatrician in Springfield, Mo., where he practiced for 17 years.

He is a member of several community development boards and holds both a medical degree and a Master of Business Administration.

Feldman will retire from her position on June 30, 2026. Steele is scheduled to begin his tenure as president and CEO the following day, July 1, 2026.

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