Dayton businessman to attempt to break world record by jumping out of hot air balloon

DAYTON — Dayton businessman Larry Connor’s been to space, the bottom of the ocean, and now he hopes to break a world record Thursday.

Connor, 73, will jump out of a hot air balloon 35,000 feet in the air.

He will link arms and form a five-person formation before separating and landing — known as a HALO formation skydive.

>> Local entrepreneur, Larry Connor, to pilot first-ever private mission to International Space Station

Connor will jump out of the A560, the largest hot air balloon manufactured in the United States, according to a media release.

It will raise a million dollars for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which provides immediate financial support to wounded, ill, and injured Special Operations personnel and education opportunities to their children.





©2023 Cox Media Group