Dayton Art Institute offering free admission this weekend for some

DAYTON — The Dayton Art Institute is offering free admission this weekend for some.

Bank of America, Merrill, and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can get free general admission to the Dayton Art Institute on March 2 and 3.

To get in at no charge cardholders must show their debit or credit card with a photo ID.

The deal also applies to the Great Lakes Science Center, the Columbus Museum of Art, and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

Admission to the Dayton Art Institute costs $15.





