Dayton area airports receive millions in federal funding

DAYTON — The Dayton International Airport has received nearly $2 million in federal funding to refurbish taxiways.

Congressman Mike Turner made the announcement Wednesday that the James M. Cox Dayton International Airport (DAY) and the Greene County Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport (GDK) will both be receiving federal funds.

“This federal investment for Dayton International Airport underscores the critical role our airport plays in the economic impact to the Miami Valley region,” Turner said. “The funding from the FAA will allow DAY to make the necessary renovations to extend the longevity of its taxiways for years to come.”

DAY will be receiving $1,812,000 to repair and refurbish Taxiway W.

GDK will be receiving $462,560 to reseal parts of the airport terminal.

The FAA’s Airport Improvement Program gives more than $3.8 billion to eligible airports nationwide every year.

©2025 Cox Media Group